Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in Global X Clean Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Clean Water ETF by 1,253.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Clean Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Global X Clean Water ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Clean Water ETF by 111.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the period.
Global X Clean Water ETF Price Performance
AQWA opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. Global X Clean Water ETF has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.00.
Global X Clean Water ETF Increases Dividend
About Global X Clean Water ETF
The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
