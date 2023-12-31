Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Short Interest Down 18.4% in December

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Approximately 18.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $842.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.58.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $1.18. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,349,666.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

