StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Short Interest Update

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APAC opened at $11.20 on Friday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 23,980 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About StoneBridge Acquisition

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

