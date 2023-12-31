Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Sold by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC trimmed its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,480,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,424,000 after acquiring an additional 696,379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,965,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,038,000 after purchasing an additional 679,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,866,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,328,000 after purchasing an additional 166,283 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,132,000 after purchasing an additional 872,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,566,000 after purchasing an additional 227,259 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $28.23 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.