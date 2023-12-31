First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.9% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,232 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,667,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,346,000 after acquiring an additional 222,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,338,000 after acquiring an additional 842,417 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,835,000 after buying an additional 862,821 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,755,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,721,000 after buying an additional 208,708 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FIXD opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.