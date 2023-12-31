Capital Planning LLC Purchases 2,844 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC owned about 0.20% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,806.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

