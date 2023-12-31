Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 792,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOTI opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $236.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81.

About VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

