Prom (PROM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $100.39 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Prom has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $5.50 or 0.00012954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $100.39 million and $1.48 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.43157877 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,618,230.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

