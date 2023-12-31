Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $946,000 Stake in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 44,452 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 1,562.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 355,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 334,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 175,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 1,812.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 173,124 shares during the period.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS DINT opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44.

Davis Select International ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

