4,770 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Purchased by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,776,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $51.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.66.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

