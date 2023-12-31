Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Holdings Lifted by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,698,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,674 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after buying an additional 1,170,313 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13,060.0% during the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 658,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after buying an additional 653,002 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,390,000 after acquiring an additional 468,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,305,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,952,000 after acquiring an additional 432,829 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VMBS opened at $46.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.