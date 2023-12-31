6,155 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Acquired by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after buying an additional 441,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,341,000 after buying an additional 493,514 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,266,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 97.95 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $46.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

