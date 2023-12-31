Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires 5,286 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,233,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,295,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,625,000 after purchasing an additional 60,457 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 443,506 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after acquiring an additional 574,170 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,778,000 after acquiring an additional 21,928 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

