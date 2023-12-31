Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Markel Group comprises 1.2% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 99,720.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,172,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Markel Group by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 86,597.6% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 220,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $182,438,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $4,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,462.50.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,419.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,401.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,431.67. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

