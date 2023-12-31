Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Global X Copper Miners ETF makes up about 0.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 32,152 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 730.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 32,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.