Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after buying an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 129,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,881,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $48.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.