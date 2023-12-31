Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 3,280 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Duolingo makes up 1.6% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 112.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 73.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 92,031 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $226.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.94. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $245.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $207,262.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,222.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,862 shares of company stock worth $63,217,974. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

