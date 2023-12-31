Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $507.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

