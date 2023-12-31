Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.4% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIGI opened at $79.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

