Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,404 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up 1.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SH. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6,660.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $16.26.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

