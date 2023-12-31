Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $511.29 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $448.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.07. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

