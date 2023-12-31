Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,953 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 2.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 84,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

