Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $116.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.63. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $92.37 and a 12 month high of $117.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

