Whelan Financial Raises Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Whelan Financial boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $78,855,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after buying an additional 243,766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,264,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,145,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

IOO opened at $80.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $81.04.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

