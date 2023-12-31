My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 474 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its position in American Tower by 5.3% during the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 40.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $215.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 141.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.59.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

