Siacoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.51 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $373.91 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,487.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.00174123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.85 or 0.00623511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00052531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00389923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.83 or 0.00225606 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000739 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,016,585,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,991,926,497 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

