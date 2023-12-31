Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 0.7% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX opened at $783.26 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $407.27 and a 1 year high of $801.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $698.96 and a 200-day moving average of $666.39.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Raymond James started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

