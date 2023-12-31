Terra Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $535.73 million and $59.50 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001381 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000862 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 616,634,773 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.