Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Reduced by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Diageo were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Diageo by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.10) to GBX 2,950 ($37.48) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $145.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.77. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

