Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 0.8% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $263.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.36 and a 1 year high of $268.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.56.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,131,297 shares of company stock worth $271,598,291. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.