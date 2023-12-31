Brookstone Capital Management Has $26.59 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,024 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $26,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KWB Wealth increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,818 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $371,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 43,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $46.79.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

