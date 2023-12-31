Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $578,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.9% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.04. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $179.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

