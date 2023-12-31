SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 64.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145,713 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in SuperCom were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPCB. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. 10.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPCB opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.31. SuperCom Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SuperCom in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

