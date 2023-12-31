Brookstone Capital Management Has $36.70 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $36,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

