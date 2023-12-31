PrairieView Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HP by 83.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,680,680 shares of company stock worth $43,357,359 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.