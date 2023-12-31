iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,402 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.12% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,627,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74.

