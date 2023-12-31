Brookstone Capital Management Sells 192,737 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,871,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,737 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $35,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,480 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,009,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,642 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 994.6% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 884,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 803,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,964,000 after acquiring an additional 563,050 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,525,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,841,000 after acquiring an additional 547,607 shares during the period.

BSCQ opened at $19.30 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

