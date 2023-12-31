Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Lowered by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 13.3% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $22,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after acquiring an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.