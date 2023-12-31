Brookstone Capital Management Sells 144,571 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2023

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $46,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after acquiring an additional 71,096 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average is $71.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

