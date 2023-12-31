Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,637 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 0.9% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $187.34 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

