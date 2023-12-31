10,624 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth $223,124,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $164,895,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $158,520,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $135,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.