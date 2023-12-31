PrairieView Partners LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $262,424,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 240,051 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.65 and its 200 day moving average is $97.34. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
