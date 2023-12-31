Steward Financial Group LLC Acquires 17 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total value of $487,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $950.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $959.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $943.49. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

