Steward Financial Group LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SSP opened at $7.99 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $566.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 25.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

