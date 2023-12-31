Newton One Investments LLC Sells 766 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Newton One Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 5.1% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.52. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $165.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

