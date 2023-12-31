Steward Financial Group LLC Has $30,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $55,839,500. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.5 %

Intuit stock opened at $625.03 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $631.07. The stock has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

