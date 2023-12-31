Steward Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROST

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $138.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.73. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $139.22.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.