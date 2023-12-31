PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 749 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

