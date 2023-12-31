Steward Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

CGTX stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.49.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.