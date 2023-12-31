PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD opened at $75.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average of $71.56. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

